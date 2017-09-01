7,500-piece Star Wars Millennium Falcon will be biggest Lego set ever

Star Wars fans had better mentally prepare themselves for the new Millennium Falcon Lego set.

The Danish master builders have revealed that Han Solo’s ship from its new ‘ultimate collector series’ range, being released ahead of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, will be its biggest set ever.

It will encompass a mind-boggling 7,541 pieces in all, and measure a lengthy 34-inches once constructed.

Featuring many separate chambers, a handful of crew-members (including Rey, Finn and the droid BB-8) it will also come at a mind-boggling price.

By the time of its release on October 1, you’ll have had to have saved up a not-inconsiderable £649 before you can take one home.

Lego says that the set ‘has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station’.

For that price, one would hope it could manage the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is out on December 15.

