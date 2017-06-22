The 70s sexism flies in new Battle of the Sexes trailer

The new trailer for ‘Battle of the Sexes’ lobs up a raft of 70s sexism, as it tells the gripping tale of Billie Jean King’s famous exhibition tennis match with infamous showman Bobby Riggs.

Helmed by husband and wife directing team Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris – of ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ fame – it finds tennis champ King, played by Emma Stone, goaded into the match by Steve Carell’s load-mouthed former world number one Riggs.

But behind the scenes, more was at stake than a simple three sets of tennis, with the chance for King to strike a blow for feminism in women’s sports.

“I thought it would set us back 50 years if I didn’t win that match,” King said years later. “It would ruin the women’s tour and affect all women’s self-esteem.”

In the end, the match was watched by millions around the world, with $100,000 at stake for the winner.

And despite their rivalry back in 1973, the pair later became firm friends.

Also starring Sarah Silverman as Gladys Heldman, the founder of World Tennis magazine, and Andrea Riseborough as King’s lover Marilyn Barnett, it’s due out in the UK on October 20.

