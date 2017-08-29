7 directors who were replaced and the barmy reasons why

From Digital Spy

We're used to thinking of directors as the final authority on the movie set, but they have more than just their adoring public to answer to.

There are studios, producers, actors and a whole lot of other people to keep happy if you want to get your movie made – and some rather strange reasons why a director might find themselves swapped out for someone else.

1. Edgar Wright – Ant-Man

Edgar Wright was hired to direct Ant-Man in 2006, two years before Marvel Studios' first hit with Iron Man. You would think the intervening decade would have been enough time for them to decide that they weren't sure about his style. In 2014, Wright was announced to be leaving the project.

"The most diplomatic answer is I wanted to make a Marvel movie but I don't think they really wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie," he later told Variety. "I was the writer-director on it and then they wanted to do a draft without me, and having written all my other movies, that's a tough thing to move forward. Suddenly becoming a director for hire on it, you're sort of less emotionally invested and you start to wonder why you're there, really."

Peyton Reed replaced him, and the film came out in 2015.

2. Brenda Chapman – Brave

Pixar is known as the creator of loveable animations... but it also has a thing for shifting around directors. Toy Story 2, Ratatouille and Cars 2 all went through serious shakeups. For Brave, Brenda Chapman was being billed as the studio's first female director, developing a story inspired by classic fairy tales and her relationship with her daughter.

Chapman has spoken about the "devastating" moment when she was replaced by Mark Andrews. The usual 'creative differences' line was trotted out and, from what we understand, she had planned a darker story than the Brave that was eventually released.

"To have it taken away and given to someone else, and a man at that, was truly distressing on so many levels," she said, and – in relation to comments by a Frozen animator that it is hard to portray female characters' "range of emotions" and "keep them pretty" at the same time – she noted that the animation industry is "run by a boys' club". Make of that what you will.

3. George Cukor – Gone with the Wind

It may be the most successful film ever, but that doesn't mean everything ran smoothly on movie mogul David O Selznick's legendary Civil War epic. Despite having spent two years working on pre-production for Gone with the Wind, George Cukor was replaced by Victor Fleming (who had also eventually replaced him on The Wizard of Oz).

There are endless stories about how controlling Selznick was on set, and how Cukor resisted his interference, driving a wedge between the long-time collaborators.

Star Clark Gable had issues with Cukor, too. Legend has it that Cukor – whose sexuality was an open secret in the industry – claimed that he knew Gable from his early days as a hustler on the Hollywood gay circuit, and that the conservative actor was not happy to be reminded of the fact. Vivien Leigh and Olivia de Havilland are said to have begged for Cukor to stay, but to no avail.

