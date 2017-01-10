A Guide to Presidential Speeches in Movies

As we near the end of President Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, one thing about him, that even his biggest detractors might be agreeable to, is that the man could deliver a speech. It’s with this, and a fairly big speech coming our way from President-Elect Trump on Inauguration Day, that we present a quick guide, of sorts, to presidential speeches in cinema.

Inspirational

Bill Pullman in Independence Day.

More

It seems that inspirational movie speeches show up a lot in action movies, whether it was Harrison Ford as James Marshall in Air Force One warning terror won’t win the day, or Bill Pullman as Thomas Whitmore rallying his troops in Independence Day, these ones get you pumped.

The “Big Speech”

Michael Douglas in The American President

This is different from the previous category, because it’s less a rallying cry and more of the president using his or her platform to try and save the day, politically.

Just For Laughs

Terry Crews in Idiocracy.

Not every movie features a president (or would-be president) delivering a serious speech. Who could forget President Camancho in Idiocracy assuring his people, “I understand everyone’s s— is emotional right now. But I’ve got a 3 point plan that’s going to fix EVERYTHING.”

