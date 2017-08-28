50 fall movies we're excited to see (with 41 exclusive photos)

Butch: Why don't you read Trumps comment. He did not condone them or support them or say they are is okay. He said there is blame on both sides for the violence. He is right. It take two to fight. What if the left wing had just let the WS #$%$ or whoever they were march around like idiots and not pay attention to them.....no violence. But no, the left had to come in and start the trouble and now Trump gets blamed for something he didn't say. Trump is an idiot, but he didn't condone this violence. He just has no eloquence and can't give a speech to save his life...an ignorant man for sure, but he did not say he condoned those radical right wing idiots. Remember the movie "American President" Michael Douglas said it well."You want free speech? Let's see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who's standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours." That is what free speech is all about. Not just your opinion, but the opinion of others. You liberals seem to have a problem letting anyone one else state their opinion, if it doesn't agree with yours. The conservative right wing in this country listened and put up with your thoughts and deeds for 8 years. The conservative right groups didn't destroy the USA because they didn't like what you were saying or doing.. Which party was more violent during the elections and constantly disrupted the GOP? Which party started the violence in CA over the weekend. Butch