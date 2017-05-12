The 5 Worst Changes Made to ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’

Do you sense a disturbance in the Force? Maybe that’s because May 25 will be the 40th anniversary of the original release of Star Wars in theaters in 1977. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, we’ll be posting Star Wars stories all month, including choice vintage interviews, original videos, and some of our favorite pieces from years past. Just keep coming back here all month to see what’s happening in our galaxy.

George Lucas changed the world with his 1977 classic Star Wars, since redubbed Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. Long after it became a worldwide phenomenon, though, the director couldn’t help but keep tweaking his trendsetter as film technology advanced. In 1997, the director released the “Special Edition” versions of his original trilogy, which offered not only spiffed-up imagery and sound but also a host of CGI enhancements. At least when it comes to A New Hope, not all those tweaks — from Mos Eisley’s makeover to an early appearance by Jabba the Hutt to Han Solo’s infamous blaster shot — actually improved the material. Or at least, that’s what we argue in our latest Superfan video, which details the five worst changes made to Lucas’s enduring blockbuster.

Watch a video about the best vintage Star Wars commercials:



