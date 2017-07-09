5 ways Spider-Man: Homecoming sets up the MCU's future

From Digital Spy

With Spider-Man: Homecoming as Tom Holland's first solo movie and Peter Parker's full arrival as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film comes with all sorts of links to the wider Marvel world and hints as to Spidey's future.

Here are some of the biggest revelations that could impact on the future of Sony's web-slinger and the rest of the MCU.

(Warning: Contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming)

1. Sinister Six

The first post-credits scene shows Michael Keaton's Vulture encounter Michael Mando's Scorpion in prison. The Scorpion says that he has "some friends on the outside", although Adrian Toomes doesn't seem too interested.

This could hint at the existence/formation of the Sinister Six, a group of Spider-Man foes with a rotating line-up that has included both the Vulture and Scorpion at various points.

Sony had a Sinister Six movie in development at some point (before the collapse of its Amazing Spider-Man universe). We're not sure whether it is part of the plans for the Venom/Silver & Black Spider-Man spin-off universe – could the villains come to the MCU instead?

2. Aunt May knows Peter's secret…

Aunt May's ignorance of her nephew's superhero alter ego was a long-time source of tension in Spider-Man's story. (Although she eventually found out the truth – and then forgot. That's comics, guys!)

Here, Marisa Tomei's May Reilly seems to have found out very early on. Unless Peter thinks of a convincing excuse for standing in his room in a Spider-Man costume, her protectiveness could have a big impact on his future adventures.

3. And so does the Vulture

It's not just May who knows the truth. The Vulture worked out who Spider-Man is, too. Luckily, in his interaction with the Scorpion, he declines to reveal the truth (according to Watts, this is in thanks for Peter saving his life, and serves as his "moment of redemption").

Most Marvel villains don't come back after one film, but we're sure we aren't the only ones who would be glad to see Keaton return. His secret knowledge could come back to bite Peter in the butt at a later date.

4. Miles Morales is out there somewhere

Donald Glover has a small role in the film as small-time criminal Aaron Davis, one of the characters who has taken on the role of the masked anti-hero/thief the Prowler. He mentions that his nephew lives in Peter's neighbourhood, which is significant because his brother's son is Miles Morales, the second Spider-Man.

We're not entirely convinced that Marvel and Sony will introduce another Spider-Man in the Homecoming sequel, but we're happy to know that he's out there and the option to bring him to the big screen is available. Do the right thing and make it happen, guys.