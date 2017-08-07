5 things you might not know about Indiana Jones' whip

A whip used by Harrison Ford in 1989’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade’ is coming up for auction this September.

The useable prop is just one of around 600 items going on sale at the Prop Store Live Auction on 26 September, and Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane gave Yahoo Movies the chance to get up close and personal with the piece of movie history.

Here’s five amazing things we just learned about Indiana Jones’ iconic bullwhip.

1. The whip was made by professional whip maker David Morgan, who also made whips for ‘The Mask of Zorro’ and Catwoman in ‘Batman Returns’. He began crafting whips for Indy in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’.

2. The specific model used by Indiana Jones is known as the 450 series, and Morgan has made around 30 for the franchise to date.

Harrison Ford wielding his whip in 'Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade' (Paramount)

3. Harrison Ford was trained to use the whip, and mastered it despite having injured his hand while previously working as a carpenter. One crewman is said to have remarked, “[Harrison Ford] could shave George Lucas with that whip”.

4. The whip is made from woven kangaroo hide which gives it extra malleability and flow.

5. The estimate price for the whip is an eye-watering £50,000-£70,000.

Fans who want to get a closer look at the whip will be able to see it in person when it goes on display for free at the Odeon BFI IMAX in Waterloo, London from 7-26 September (10am-9:30pm). The full Prop Store Live Auction catalogue

To register for the live auction, or for more details visit propstore.com/liveauction.

