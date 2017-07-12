5 reasons why Marvel fans should be super-excited for new Inhumans TV show

This September sees Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’ finally brought to the big and small screens as it hits IMAX cinemas (exclusively for 2 weeks) before transferring to TV.

For those unfamiliar with the comics, ‘Inhumans’ follows the trials and tribulations of a superhuman Royal Family with incredible powers ranging from a supersonic voice that can destroy planets to a giant teleporting dog.

Part of the sprawling Marvel Universe, the Inhumans started life as homosapiens millions of years ago, but were transformed into their mutant namesake by the Kree (as featured in Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) when the alien race decided to experiment on humans with a substance called Terrigen Mist through a process called terrigenesis. The Kree abandoned their experiments and left the Inhumans to fend for themselves against a fearful and volatile human military.

After fleeing to the moon for safety and building a home city called Attilan, the Inhumans are back on Earth.

Filming of the show took place in Hawaii and Yahoo was invited over to find out a little bit more about what fans and newcomers can expect when it lands in cinemas and the small screen.

The Inhumans have some insane superpowers

Fans will be thrilled to learn that all the big players have made the transfer from comic book page to screen. It’s fair to say that they have some of the craziest superpowers we’ve seen for a long time. If you thought the X-Men abilities were out there, the Inhumans go even further.

Leading the pack is Black Bolt (played by Anson Mount), the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans with a voice so powerful that even the slightest whisper can destroy a city. He communicates through a form of sign language that only his nearest and dearest can understand.

His wife and Queen of the Inhumans, Medusa (Serinda Swan) has an equally big role, much to the delight and challenge for the VFX team who have had a big task in bringing her dexterous hair (which she can use as extra hands and fingers) to life.

Black Bolt’s mischievous brother, Maximus (played by Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon), who had the ability to control people’s minds in the comics also features. However, in a swerve away from the comics, Rheon told us that this version of Maximus doesn’t have any superpowers. Unfortunately for him, the terrigenisis turned him human (a big embarrassment for an Inhuman). Historically, Maximus has always had his eyes on Black Bolt’s crown and has attempted multiple coups, but this seems a bit of a long-shot given he’s already at a super disadvantage.

Rounding out the rest of the characters are Karnak (played by Star Wars’ Ken Leung) who is a master analyser and can see the fault in any building, situation, plan or person. Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor), Attilan’s hooved military leader with legs so powerful they can cause seismic shockwaves and Crystal (Isabelle Cornish) who can control the elements (earth, wind, fire and water) also made the cut. Triton, a fish-like man who can live underwater (played by Mike Moh) and Auran (Sonya Balmores), a yellow-skinned, big-eared super hearer and a currently undisclosed character played by Ellen Woglom round out the characters confirmed thus far.

