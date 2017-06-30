5 Fascinating Facts About 'The Beguiled' House, From the Civil War to 'Lemonade'

Sofia Coppola‘s new Civil War-era psychosexual drama, The Beguiled, boasts one of her best ensembles since The Virgin Suicides, with a cast that includes past collaborators like Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, and names new to her orbit, including Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. Perhaps one of the most memorable performances in the film, though, is delivered by a house. Most of the exteriors, as well as select interiors, for The Beguiled — which unfolds at a Virginia girls’ school where only a skeleton crew of staff and students remain amidst the fighting — were filmed at Louisiana’s historic Madewood Plantation Home, a former sugarcane plantation house-turned-bed and breakfast located some 75 miles west of New Orleans. Completed in 1848, the Madewood has led an eventful 169-year history up to and including its current incarnation as a tourist attraction and film location. Here are five fascinating facts about the silent star of The Beguiled, which adds more theaters this holiday weekend after opening in limited release on June 23.

The Madewood Took (At Least) Eight Years to Build

The Madewood’s builder, Thomas Pugh, was a North Carolina transplant who moved to the banks of the Bayou Lafourche in 1818 at age 22 looking to enhance his family’s fortune in the sugarcane trade. He married Eliza Catherine Foley seven years later, and their family eventually grew to 16 children, although only nine survived to their adult years. Meanwhile, Pugh amassed 10,000 acres in land for his sugarcane business. In need of a manor to house both his sizable family and business empire, Pugh commissioned Ireland-born, New Orleans-dwelling architect Henry Howard to design and oversee construction of the Madewood.

Howard conceived of the home in a Greek Revival style that stood apart from many of the other local plantations. Design and construction spanned eight years, from 1840 to 1848, and the home boasts 23 rooms, a grand central staircase, and an attached kitchen. (That kitchen, as well as the dining room, is featured in The Beguiled. Many other interiors were filmed in a private home in New Orleans owned by actress Jennifer Coolidge.) Pugh himself only enjoyed the Madewood for four years, passing away on Oct. 31, 1852 at age 56 from yellow fever. (Some sources indicate that the house was still not fully completed at the time of his death.) The plantation then passed to his widow, Eliza, along with land holdings, tools, crops, and, yes, slaves.

Confronting the History of Slavery On the Grounds

A 1993 article by Times-Picayune staff writer, Coleman Warner, offers a strikingly bifurcated account of daily life at Madewood and surrounding Pugh-owned plantations before and after the Civil War. In the article, Mary Flower Pugh Russell, the great-granddaughter of Thomas Pugh’s half-brother, William Whitmell Pugh, is quoted as saying that her Pugh ancestors viewed slavery as “an accepted fact,” adding, “They took [responsibility for] slaves very seriously, I think. Not all owners did, I know that.” In his own 1881 memoir, William Whitmell Pugh wrote of his half-brother: “This picture would not be complete if I failed to not(e) his [Thomas’s] kindness to his slaves in health and his care and watchfulness over them in sickness.”