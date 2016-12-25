Carrie Fisher in 'Stable Condition,' Tweets Mom Debbie Reynolds

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

Carrie Fisher, the writer and actress famous for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Warsfranchise, is in stable condition on Christmas Day, according to mother Debbie Reynolds.

The 60-year-old actress suffered a heart attack on a London to Los Angeles flight on Friday.

On Sunday shortly after noon, Reynolds took to Twitter to say, “Carrie is in stable condition.” She added, “If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Fisher was rushed to UCLA Medical Center by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics after the 11-hour flight touched down at Los Angeles International Airport shortly after noon on Friday. Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival and provided advanced life support and “aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital,” said fire-department spokesman Erik Scott.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Hollywood Reporter she was “out of the emergency room” at around 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. He was heading to the hospital as of 6:15 p.m. after conflicting reports of her condition spread. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

On Saturday, her brother confirmed that she was receiving treatment in an intensive-care unit, saying only, “We have to wait and be patient.”

A representative for the actress did not respond to THR‘s request for comment.

Fisher, who was returning from a book tour in the U.K., suffered the heart attack as the United Airlines flight was approaching LAX. Several passengers who were on board took to Twitter to say the actress received medical attention from airline staff and passengers who attempted to revive her.

“Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home,” said YouTube star Anna Akana, who added that the actress “wasn’t breathing for 10 minutes or so.”

Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016





So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I’m in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016





@RickMalambri @bradgage no she wasn’t breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

According to an audio recording between airline staff and air-traffic control, below, Fisher was not responding to efforts to revive her. “We have some passengers, nurses assisting the passenger,” says the recording. “We have an unresponsive passenger, so they’re working on her right now.”

A representative for United Airlines told THR: “Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time, and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.”

Entertainment website TMZ reported that paramedics worked on the actress for 15 minutes before they were able to get a pulse. She then was taken to UCLA Medical Center and placed on a ventilator. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, along with Fisher’s French bulldog, Gary, arrived at the hospital shortly after.

Related: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and More Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Fisher was in London filming the sitcom Catastrophe and promoting her recently published memoir, The Princess Diarist, which details her years on the set of the original Star Wars film.

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend,” Harrison Ford told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday morning of his longtime Star Wars co-star. “Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

Fellow Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill took to Twitter shortly after the news broke to say he was “sending all our love” to Fisher. On Christmas Day, he expressed wishes that she please come home for Christmas.