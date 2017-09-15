300 drones light up the LA skyline in honour of Wonder Woman

While for most people drones are the buzzing plastic things that get stuck in a tree after 30 seconds on Christmas morning, they’re also capable of doing this…

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot tweeted footage of a pretty exceptional marketing stunt for the forthcoming home entertainment release of the DC superhero movie yesterday.

And it’s pretty breathtaking.

300 drones lit up the LA sky tonight to celebrate Power, Grace, Wisdom, and Wonder. Bring home #WonderWoman on Digital Now and Blu-ray™ 9/19 pic.twitter.com/DZLFTyw5vc — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 15, 2017





300 drones fixed with some heavy-duty lighting took to the skies above Los Angeles in display formation ‘to celebrate Power, Grace, Wisdom, and Wonder’.

Sure, it was also coordinated to celebrate a Blu-ray release – out on September 19 in the US, and October 9 in the UK – but credit where it’s due, that was impressive.

The movie has made more than $800 million at the worldwide box office, the fifth highest grossing superhero movie ever in the US, and the sequel has snared director Patty Jenkins once again, it emerged this week.

Jenkins will helm the second movie after negotiating an impressive £6 million fee to write, direct and produce the sequel, making her the highest-paid female filmmaker in history.

With Gal Gadot reprising her role as role as Diana of Themyscira, it’s due to hit cinemas on December 13, 2019, but you’ll see Gadot in the ‘Justice League’ movie before that, on November 17.

