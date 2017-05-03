'3 Generations' Exclusive Clip: Susan Sarandon, Naomi Watts Bicker Over Transgender Relative – and Ice Cream

3 Generations finally reaches American screens this week, after first making a splash at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. The story of a young girl (Elle Fanning) driven to embrace her true identity as a boy, Gaby Dellal’s transgender drama couldn’t be much more timely. In Yahoo Movies‘ exclusive new clip from the film (watch it above), the mother and grandmother of Fanning’s character grapple with the ramifications of his decision — both for him and, just as pressingly, for themselves.

In the scene, Naomi Watts’ Maggie tries to cope with Ray’s (Fanning) plans by burying her frustration in ice cream. Alas, that attempt is sabotaged by her mother Dolly (Susan Sarandon), who confronts Maggie about the fact she hasn’t yet gotten in touch with Ray’s father Craig (Tate Donovan) to have him sign off on Ray’s transition — because, Dolly believes, doing so would force Maggie to confront the reality of her situation.

Mixing comedic banter with heartfelt pathos, the above scene, which intersperses its Watts-Sarandon back-and-forth with glimpses of a solitary Ray, encapsulates the tone struck by 3 Generations, which will arrive in theaters this Friday, May 5.

‘3 Generations’: Watch a trailer:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: