While 2016 was overstuffed with striking performances from some of Hollywood's biggest names (Denzel Washington in Fences, Natalie Portman in Jackie, Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins, Amy Adams in Arrival), it was also a year full of breakout performances from a host of fresh faces. Fearless and fantastic in their diverse roles, these upstart stars all took first steps toward bright big-screen futures in the past 12 months.