The 21 Best Movies of 2017 So Far

If you’re a pirate, a mummy, or a xenomorph, 2017 hasn’t necessarily been the best year for you. But for moviegoers, there’s been a bounty of cinematic riches at the studio and independent level. As we pass 2017’s midpoint, here’s your opportunity to catch up on 21 of the great movies you may have missed from the first half of the calendar year. From underwear-sporting superheroes and obsessed explorers to Amazon warriors and genetically grown giant pigs, there’s truly something for everyone.