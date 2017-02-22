2017 Oscar Virgins: 7 First-Time Nominees

Meryl Streep is nominated once again for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. The queen of the big screen broke her own record this year by earning her 20th(!) career Oscar nod – the most for any actor by far (Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson are tied for second place with 12 nominations apiece). But even Meryl had a first time – the 67-year-old’s first nomination came back in 1978 for The Deer Hunter, when she was just 29.

This year, there are seven Oscar virgins who are joining the club. Supporting Actor nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) is the youngest nominee at 20 years old. In the same category, there are two more first-timers: Dev Patel (Lion) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight). Ali’s co-star in Moonlight, Naomie Harris, got her first nod this year for Supporting Actress. Best Actor nominee Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), and Best Actress hopefuls Ruth Negga (Loving) and Isabelle Huppert (Elle) round out the list of first-time nominees.

Will any of these Oscar virgins pull an upset and take home an Academy Award? Find out when the ceremony takes place Feb. 26.

