2007 Oscar Flashback! Beyoncé, Ryan Gosling, Reese Witherspoon, and More
The 79th Academy Awards took place on Feb. 25, 2007 at the Kodak (now the Dolby) Theatre in Hollywood, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. Martin Scorsese took home his long-awaited Best Director statuette for The Departed — which led the night with four wins, including Best Picture. With this year’s ceremony only days away on Feb. 26, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at the star-studded red carpet for the 2007 Oscars. Enjoy!