2002 Oscar Flashback! Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, and More

The 74th Academy Awards took place on March 24, 2002 at the Kodak (now the Dolby) Theatre in Hollywood, just months after the September 11 terror attacks. After much debate over whether the show should be canceled or postponed, the Academy decided to let the show go on as planned. And on and on it went, clocking in at at a record-breaking four hours, 23 minutes. A Beautiful Mind and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring were the night’s big winners, with four statuettes each. Take a look back 15 years with our star-studded gallery of red carpet arrivals from the 2002 Oscars.



