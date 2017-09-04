20 awesome upcoming original films that are NOT sequels, remakes or reboots
If the summer box office woes faced by long-running franchises like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Transformers’, and ‘Alien’ have taught us anything it’s that, sometimes, audiences have cinematic itches that only original properties can scratch.
Check out these 20 new movies coming soon that aren’t sequels to already successful hits, reboots of existing properties or remakes of old TV shows.
How refreshing.
