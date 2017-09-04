    1 / 20

    Wind River – 8 September

    ‘Avengers’ teammates Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen join forces as a local tracker and an out-of-town FBI agent to hunt down the killer of a young Native American teenager on an Indian Reservation in snow-covered Wyoming. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, the writer of ‘Sicario’ and ‘Hell or High Water’, this neo-western comes with strong pedigree and glowing festival reviews.

    20 awesome upcoming original films that are NOT sequels, remakes or reboots

    Yahoo Movies UK Staff

    If the summer box office woes faced by long-running franchises like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Transformers’, and ‘Alien’ have taught us anything it’s that, sometimes, audiences have cinematic itches that only original properties can scratch.

    Check out these 20 new movies coming soon that aren’t sequels to already successful hits, reboots of existing properties or remakes of old TV shows.

    How refreshing.

