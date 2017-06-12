2 Live Crew Movie ‘The Book of Luke’ in the Works

By Dave McNary

Lionsgate is working on 2 Live Crew biopic The Book Of Luke, based on leader Luther Campbell’s autobiography.

The project is set up with Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey as producers with John Fischer overseeing the project for Temple Hill. Mike Epps and Industry Entertainment are executive producing.

Craig A. Williams is writing the script, based on the Campbell’s Book Of Luke: My Fight For Truth, Justice And Liberty City. Campbell, who was born in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, joined the rap group 2 Live Crew in the 1980s. The group saw its greatest success with their 1989 album “As Nasty As They Wanna Be,” which was ruled obscene by a federal judge before a federal appeals court overturned that ruling.

Campbell became known as “The King of Dirty Rap.” He was sued by Acuff-Rose over a parody version of the Roy Orbison song “Oh Pretty Woman” for copyright infringement but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Campbell’s favor in 1994, finding that the song’s use of sampling of music for a parody represented fair use.

Lionsgate is releasing Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me on Friday. Temple Hill produced the Twilight and Maze Runner franchises along with The Fault in Our Stars and Power Rangers. Williams’ credits include Pandemoniun and Underdog.