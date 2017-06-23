1 / 11

John Turturro (‘Transformers,’ ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,’ ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon,’ ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’)

The celebrated character actor is a prime example of a guy you’d never, ever think would appear in a Transformers movie. Amazingly enough, he’s appeared in all but one of them as Seymour Simmons, a conspiracy-minded former government agent whose volcanic personality is a reliable source of over the top humor. In The Last Knight, it’s revealed that Simmons is currently living large in Cuba, enjoying beachside basketball games with a crew of Autobots. (Photo: Everett)

11 Surprising Actors Who Have Appeared in the 'Transformers' Movies

Ethan Alter
Writer

The Transformers are the stars of the Transformers franchise, but that hasn’t stopped director Michael Bay from being able to tempt some very familiar — and very surprising — human faces into appearing in each of his five films. From the original 2007 blockbuster to this summer’s Transformers: The Last Knight, which is in theaters now, the director has thought outside the box when it comes to casting supporting players and cameo parts. Here are some of the unexpected actors and personalities who have appeared alongside these robots in disguise over the past decade.