11 superhero movie clichés we're totally over

From Digital Spy

We love a good superhero movie, and judging by the billions raked in over the past decade, we're very much not alone.

But not all superhero movies are good, and they certainly aren't all packed with brilliant, original ideas. These are the worst clichés that filmmakers need to put down on the ground and back the hell away from.

1. Huge CGI battle finales

Photo credit: Disney More

While Wonder Woman was well received, almost everyone had the same criticism – that the end fight was a load of CGI nonsense. But filmmakers insist on including them in every superhero movie, as if it's the only climax possible.

Whether it's a battle with a giant turd (Batman v Superman), a flying city crawling with robots (Avengers: Age of Ultron) or a robot samurai (The Wolverine), they all end up confusing, ugly, homogenous and – ironically – anticlimactic.

2. White men called Chris

Photo credit: Warner Bros / Disney More

Don't get us wrong – we have great affection for the white men called Chris. Misters Evans, Hemsworth, Pratt and Pine, we salute you.

But you serve as a symbol of the lack of diversity. Superhero movies are overrun with straight white males from affluent English-speaking countries. The MCU is still waiting for its first female lead after nine years, for pity's sake.

Even Chris Pine knows y'all look the same.

3. Frighteningly beefy heroes

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Unlikely female superhero costumes have been part of the landscape for decades, but in movies, for a change, we're currently more concerned with gratuitous male nudity.

Films barely stop short of applying flashing signs to highlight the unnecessary, slow motion unveilings of their unnaturally jacked torsos. Even little (supposedly 15-year-old) Spider-Man has terrifyingly over-defined abs. Give us a Grant Gustin-like skinny guy while poor Chris Pratt takes a pie break in a baggy hoody, we beg you.

4. Daddy issues

You only have to scratch the surface to discover that so many superheroes aren't motivated by altruism but major daddy issues.

Howard Stark is a massive cad and awful father who refers to his son Tony as his (ugh) "greatest creation" – the perfect recipe for the neurotic and unreliable Iron Man we know and love.

Batman's dad died and left him alone, as did Superman's biological father (as for his adopted pops, he gave him terrible advice and then died and left him alone). Thor is desperate to please Odin, the god of never being impressed by anything. Show us a truly healthy parent-child relationship in a superhero and we'll give you a prize.

5. The damsel in distress

Photo credit: Sony More

Read More