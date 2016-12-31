The 11 Best Voice Performances of the Year

With the Golden Globes and SAG awards nominations already announced, and the Oscars looming on the horizon, this year's various acting categories are filling up with familiar names like Amy Adams, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone, and Denzel Washington. Some of 2016's finest performances, though, are destined to go overlooked — in large part because the actors don't actually appear onscreen.

Despite ample evidence to the contrary — Andy Serkis's groundbreaking work as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings films and Caesar in the new Planet of the Apes series come immediately to mind — awards bodies still don't seem to regard animated and motion-capture performances as being "real" acting. There is precedent, though: in 2013, the forward-thinking Rome Film Festival jury awarded Scarlett Johansson their Best Actress award for giving vocal life to Her's sentient operating system. Since the Oscars likely won't be following suit anytime soon, no matter how many impassioned letters James Franco writes, Yahoo Movies has decided to hand out our own awards recognizing the year's best vocal and mo-cap acting.