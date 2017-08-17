10 things we want to see in Netflix’s new Defenders TV series

‘Defenders’ is FINALLY heading to Netflix this summer and the new show will see Marvel’s four small-screen heroes join forces. We still don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but here are ten things fans (and us) are really hoping for…

WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR ALL PREVIOUS MARVEL/NETFLIX SHOWS.

Sigourney Weaver is…who?

We know that the ‘Alien’ icon plays a baddie called Alexandra, but fan theories are already sprouting as to whether her corporate exterior belies something a bit more comic-booky.

Rumours have been bubbling that the main antagonist in the show would be Mephisto, a demonic male character in the comics, but one who has the ability to shape-shift so could make himself look like Weaver (or indeed has just been gender-swapped for the series). Others think that maybe Alexandra is Iron Fist’s mum, which would certainly lend an extra frisson to the Defenders’ attempts to defeat her.

Alternatively, Alexandra is a female version of Alexander and some believe she might be a modern-day take on the comic’s villain Alexander Bont. The character first appeared in the ‘Daredevil’ books in 2004 and was an adversary of Matt Murdock’s crime fighter, even being revealed as Kingpin before Wilson Fisk came along.

The return of Blade

A reboot of the half-vampire hero has been in development for some time at Marvel, with star Wesley Snipes (who took on the role in the big screen version) admitting that he’d talked about bringing the character back to mentor his kickass daughter, Fallon.

And certainly the behaviour of evil ninja cult The Hand appears to have hallmarks of bloodsuckery to it – immortality, mystical ancient magic and er, lots of the red stuff.

Might we get a subtle nod that the second phase of Marvel’s Netflix shows will feature a sharp-toothed vampire-killing vigilante?

Claire Temple gets to be White Tiger

Claire, the nurse played by Rosario Dawson, has been bringing her world-weary charm and crucial medical skills to all the Marvel TV shows, but there’s been hope amongst fans that she might finally get some superhero skills of her own.

The one getting most traction is that of White Tiger, a character who attains superhuman traits thanks to the power of the Jade Tiger amulets. Claire now has some fighting skills thanks to training with Colleen Wing and she claimed ownership of some claw-like weapons in ‘Iron Fist’.

Dawson’s Hispanic heritage also lends the idea credibility – at least two of the female incarnations of the character have been Latina (as well Hector Ayala, the first White Tiger).

The Punisher eventually joining the team

