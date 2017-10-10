10 questions we have about the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer





A new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ was unleashed overnight, and its director Rian Johnson has relented on his warning for fans to NOT watch it.

FORGET EVERYTHING I SAID AND WATCH IT WATCH IT WATCH IT https://t.co/itreyIVN8A — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2017





The new trailer (watch it above) is a great tease for the highly-secretive sequel to ‘The Force Awakens’ and it seems to have given us more questions than answers.

Here’s just 10 of the most pressing questions we now have about the new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

1: Who is Snoke talking to?

The trailer opens with an ominous voiceover, from Andy Serkis’ Snoke: “When I found you I saw raw, untamed power, and beyond that something truly special.” We assume he’s talking about his protege Kylo Ren, but the trailer cuts to Daisy Ridley’s Rey powering up a lightsaber. So could this conversation come from Snoke’s encounter with Rey that we see later in the trailer? Or is it just misdirection?

2: Does Kylo turn on Snoke?

This shot shows Adam Driver’s Kylo picking up his homemade lightsaber from the floor. It looks like Snoke’s throne room as you can see his Praetorian guard standing in the background, so does this suggest that the apprentice is about to use his deadly weapon on his master, like Vader once did on his?

3: What’s the significance of this tree?

The concept of Force sensitive trees was first introduced in the Marvel Star Wars comic ‘Shattered Empire’ set between ‘Return of the Jedi’ and ‘The Force Awakens’. Now these trees are part of the official canon, we wonder what part they’ll play in ‘The Last Jedi’? It seems to be the home of the ancient Jedi texts glimpsed in the first teaser, and we already know Ahch-To – Luke’s hiding place – is the home of the first Jedi temple, so it follows that this tree could be crucial in the history of the Jedi order.

4: Could Rey be even more powerful than Luke?

Rey seems to be more aware of her Jedi powers in ‘The Last Jedi’, and we hear her asking Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for help controlling them. He says he’s seen this raw strength “only once before”, and we see he’s referring to Kylo Ren as a flashback to his attack on Luke’s Jedi training school flashes up. Luke says her power scares him, which is pretty impressive considering he was trained by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and fought Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine, so it begs the question – is Rey the most powerful Jedi yet?

5: Why is Kylo Ren so angry?

‘The Force Awakens’ ended with the Resistance destroying Starkiller base, putting the First Order on the back foot, and Kylo Ren is still clearly dealing with his anger management, but destroying his mask suggests an identity crisis of sorts. “Let the past die, kill it, if you have to, that’s the only way to become what you were meant to be” he says ominously. But who is he talking to? Our bet is on Rey. Does he know something about Luke Skywalker that we don’t?

