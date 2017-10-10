10 questions we have about the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

A new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ was unleashed overnight, and its director Rian Johnson has relented on his warning for fans to NOT watch it.
FORGET EVERYTHING I SAID AND WATCH IT WATCH IT WATCH IT https://t.co/itreyIVN8A
— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2017
The new trailer (watch it above) is a great tease for the highly-secretive sequel to ‘The Force Awakens’ and it seems to have given us more questions than answers.
Here’s just 10 of the most pressing questions we now have about the new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.
1: Who is Snoke talking to?
The trailer opens with an ominous voiceover, from Andy Serkis’ Snoke: “When I found you I saw raw, untamed power, and beyond that something truly special.” We assume he’s talking about his protege Kylo Ren, but the trailer cuts to Daisy Ridley’s Rey powering up a lightsaber. So could this conversation come from Snoke’s encounter with Rey that we see later in the trailer? Or is it just misdirection?
2: Does Kylo turn on Snoke?
This shot shows Adam Driver’s Kylo picking up his homemade lightsaber from the floor. It looks like Snoke’s throne room as you can see his Praetorian guard standing in the background, so does this suggest that the apprentice is about to use his deadly weapon on his master, like Vader once did on his?
3: What’s the significance of this tree?
The concept of Force sensitive trees was first introduced in the Marvel Star Wars comic ‘Shattered Empire’ set between ‘Return of the Jedi’ and ‘The Force Awakens’. Now these trees are part of the official canon, we wonder what part they’ll play in ‘The Last Jedi’? It seems to be the home of the ancient Jedi texts glimpsed in the first teaser, and we already know Ahch-To – Luke’s hiding place – is the home of the first Jedi temple, so it follows that this tree could be crucial in the history of the Jedi order.
4: Could Rey be even more powerful than Luke?
Rey seems to be more aware of her Jedi powers in ‘The Last Jedi’, and we hear her asking Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for help controlling them. He says he’s seen this raw strength “only once before”, and we see he’s referring to Kylo Ren as a flashback to his attack on Luke’s Jedi training school flashes up. Luke says her power scares him, which is pretty impressive considering he was trained by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and fought Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine, so it begs the question – is Rey the most powerful Jedi yet?
5: Why is Kylo Ren so angry?
‘The Force Awakens’ ended with the Resistance destroying Starkiller base, putting the First Order on the back foot, and Kylo Ren is still clearly dealing with his anger management, but destroying his mask suggests an identity crisis of sorts. “Let the past die, kill it, if you have to, that’s the only way to become what you were meant to be” he says ominously. But who is he talking to? Our bet is on Rey. Does he know something about Luke Skywalker that we don’t?
6: Does Kylo want to kill Leia too?
Adam Driver’s emo-villain killed his father Han Solo in the last film, does he want to make it two for two in the sequel? It certainly looks that way with Ren’s TIE Silencer targeting his mother General Leia’s ship at one moment in the trailer. They seem to have a Force connection in the moment, so we hope she convinces him otherwise. We don’t think we could handle losing another of the classic characters so soon.
7: What is the ‘spark’ Poe refers to?
Oscar Isaac’s ace fighter pilot Poe Dameron is heard saying “we have a spark that’ll light the fire that’ll burn the First Order down.” Now, with him hunting for Luke Skywalker in ‘The Force Awakens’ it’s natural to assume that’s who he’s referring to, but it could just as easily refer to Rey, or even a new super weapon.
8: What are these foxes?
These crystal foxes have been glimpsed on various pieces of ‘The Last jedi’ merchandise, often alongside Rey, but this is the first proper look at them in action. They look to be on Crait, the white-encrusted planet, that plays host to a huge battle between the First Order and the Resistance. They could be the new trilogy’s answer to the Tauntaun’s of ‘Empire Strike Back’.
9: What does Snoke think Rey’s destiny actually is?
Here we finally get to see Andy Serkis’ Supreme Leader Snoke in the flesh for the very first time. He’s a terrifying creation, and we see him painfully torturing Rey while saying “fulfil your destiny”. In ‘The Force Awakens’, Snoke didn’t seem to have any idea who Rey was, but now he seems to have an idea of her “destiny”, so what’s changed?
10: Does Rey turn to the dark side?
The final shot of the trailer is a killer. It appears to show Rey appealing to Kylo to “show her the way in all this”, to which Kylo extends his hand in acceptance. This suggests Rey may turn to the dark side in ‘The Last Jedi’ which would make for a surprising character arc. However, it could also be a case of misdirection with two moments from different scenes cut together.
Bonus: What’s this plaster on Kylo’s face?
I mean, come on, how cool is that?!
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ arrives in UK cinemas on 14 December.
