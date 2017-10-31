10 amazing things you might not know about Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho

78/52 references the number of set-ups (78) and the number of cuts (52) in the shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ (Dogwoof)

With the release of new documentary ’78/52′, a deep dive into the myth behind the most famous shower scene of all-time, we take a look at the making of one of the first and greatest horror movies, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 classic, ‘Psycho’.

Warning: spoilers for 57-year-old film coming up…

1. ‘Psycho’ is based on a book

The film is actually an adaptation of a 1959 pulp novel by Robert Bloch, a book which Hitch optioned for a meagre fee and then set about buying up so fewer people would know how it ended.

The novel fundamentally differs from the film in several ways – in it Norman is a drunk, homicidal forty-something voyeur as opposed to the far more tender, complex character eventually played by Anthony Perkins. And Bloch isn’t a good enough writer to subtly reveal the actual fate of Mrs Bates, writing scenes in a way which makes the reveal just as shocking, but less believable.

2. The book was inspired by a grisly true story

Bloch based Norman partly on Ed Gein, an American killer whose crimes came to light in the late 1950s. A loner with a mother fixation, Gein admitted to murdering several women, as well as robbing dozens of graves to find gruesome trophies, with the goal of creating a replica of his mother out of human skin which he’d be able to wear.

3. The film was REALLY controversial

Made when Hollywood was in thrall to the restrictive Production Code, it’s unsurprising that a film as bold as ‘Psycho’ irked the censors.

The screenwriter Joseph Stefano recalled how they didn’t like the word transvestite, or the fact that you see Mrs Bates’ mummified face, but that they backed down when they were told that the former was used as a medical term. As for the latter, the filmmakers got doctors at UCLA to approve the model shown in the movie as being medically accurate.

While you can understand the puritanical demands of the times meant they balked at Janet Leigh in a bra at the beginning (Hitch actually wished he could have had her bare-chested like her scene colleague and on-screen lover John Gavin), as well as the suggestiveness of their illicit love-making, rather more peculiar was their problem with a flushing loo.

In fact, ‘Psycho’ is generally recognised as the first film to feature a toilet flushing, something apparently far too unpleasant for proper people’s eyes at the time. But Stefano made sure it had to stay in by writing that Marion (Janet Leigh) gets rid of important paper that way, therefore making it intrinsic to the plot and not frivolous.

5. It took a whole week to shoot the shower scene

