



Despite being one his best movies, Mark Wahlberg has condemned his performance in ‘Boogie Nights’ calling his decision to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically-acclaimed porn drama “a poor choice”.

Not many actors go as far as Michael Madsen though, who used to have a section on his website dedicated to rating his own movies – sample title: “Species 2, Big Mistake” – but there are plenty of examples of stars who slagged off their projects after the fact. Here are 10 actors who hated their own movies.

Robert Pattinson – The ‘Twilight’ franchise

From left, Judith Shekoni, Tracey Heggins, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Christian Camargo, Peter Facinelli and Casey LaBow in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.” (AP Photo/Summit Entertainment, Andrew Cooper, SMPSP) More

For a guy who was more or less unknown (except to hardcore ‘Harry Potter’ fans) before becoming Edward Cullen, the 29-year-old sure hates the franchise which made him.

Aside from suggesting that the fans who waited to see the stars at the red carpet premiere had a “mental disorder”, he has discussed how the films don’t make sense, criticised the relationship between Ed and Bella and when asked in an interview whether he would be a ‘Twilight’ fan in real life replied, “I would just mindlessly hate it.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger – ‘Red Sonja’

“It’s the worst film I have ever made…Now, when my kids get out of line, they’re sent to their room and forced to watch Red Sonja 10 times.” More

Playing second fiddle to Brigitte Nielsen’s spectacular mullet, Arnie clearly isn’t a fan of this silly sword and sorcery fable that he starred in just after ‘The Terminator’.

“It’s the worst film I have ever made,” he said. “Now, when my kids get out of line, they’re sent to their room and forced to watch ‘Red Sonja’ 10 times.”

Adapted from a comic by Robert E. Howard, the actor was supposed to reprise the role of Conan who was created by the same author, but the filmmakers didn’t have the rights. As a result, Kalidor was born – and a flop was created.

Brad Pitt – ‘The Devil’s Own’

Brad Pitt laid into his 1997 movie ‘The Devil’s Own’ (Columbia Pictures) More

This morally ambiguous 1997 action-drama got Pitt in a right pickle during shooting. Playing a fugitive IRA man who is unknowingly taken in by a beat cop, the star is said to have clashed with Harrison Ford on-set and tried to quit, stopping only when he was threatened with a multi-million-dollar lawsuit by the producers.

The script was in constant flux, much to Pitt’s chagrin, who called the film “the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking – if you can even call it that – that I’ve ever seen.”

He later added, “The script that I had loved was gone. I guess people just had different visions and you can’t argue with that.”

Christopher Plummer – ‘The Sound of Music’

THE SOUND OF MUSIC, from left: Christopher Plummer, Julie Andrews, 1965. (Everett) More