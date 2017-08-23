    1 / 10

    Shia LaBeouf

    Let’s face it: no young actor in the industry today is quite so synonymous with crazy as LaBeouf. The 31-year old ‘Transformers’ veteran hasn’t done any mainstream roles for a while, but it’s not hard to see him playing The Joker. (Picture credit: Getty Images)

    10 actors who could play The Joker in Martin Scorsese's upcoming prequel

    Ben Bussey
    UK Movies Writer

    The DC Extended Universe is expanding in a slightly unexpected direction with the news that an origin movie is in the works for The Joker, arch-nemesis of Batman and arguably just as iconic a figure in the DC pantheon.

    However, it is already confirmed that director Todd Phillips’ as yet untitled film will not star Jared Leto (whose take on the character in 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’ proved divisive), and will instead recast with a younger actor to portray the Clown Prince of Crime in his earliest days.

    The big question is, who should play the young Joker in this DCEU prequel? Here are our top ten suggestions.

