This massager cured my back pain — and it's over 30 percent off at Amazon: 'Reliable little beast'

Your back (and neck, and shoulders) will thank you. (Photo: Amazon)

A few months ago, as I was picking up a toy that my cat left in the middle of the kitchen, I felt something in my lower back crack.

For the next few days, I could barely walk, sit up straight or do much of anything without looking like Quasimodo. So, in a last-ditch attempt to feel even the slightest semblance of relief, I ordered the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager (now on sale for $58 with on-page coupon, down from $100) from Amazon. It has over 30,000 five-star reviews, costs roughly half of what I pay to get a professional massage, and the best part, it arrived at my doorstep in two days’ time (thanks, Amazon Prime!).

Life been a real pain in the neck? Here's some solace. (Photo: Amazon)

Take charge of your pain

The Zyllion massager almost looks too cute to be so powerful. Roughly the size of a small pillow, the device has four heated nodes that rotate to give a gentle (yet surprisingly firm) massage. The nodes are programmed to automatically reverse direction every 60 seconds, so it’ll never feel boring.

And there's no need to worry about the massager overheating or whether you remembered to turn it off before you left home? It automatically shuts down after 20 minutes. If you want more, it’ll get back to work with a tap of a button.

It's a durable guy too. "This wonderful little gadget came to my aid multiple times a day, and never complained," says a happy camper. "I sat on it, dropped it, lay across it, stood on it — virtually lived on that thing. It's been my go-to pal when I was sore from surgery, from work, from a long day in the yard...I have severe arthritis, bursitis, plantar fasciitis, frozen shoulder, joint pain, tight calves, a replaced hip and shoulder. This modest piece of equipment is phenomenal for loosening tight muscles and relieving pain."

Any time, any place

The best part? The lightweight massager is easily portable. Adjustable straps can securely attach to a chair or car seat. You can even enjoy it on the sofa and in bed. It’s only 3.5 inches thick, so it won’t take up much space in a closet or suitcase. It does, however, need to be plugged into an outlet to work, but Zyllion recently released a wireless option ($60) that lasts up to two hours on a single charge.

With her neck pain now gone, she's got time to focus on more important things, like that spreading crack in her bedroom ceiling. (Photo: Amazon)

The results are in!

While I've mostly used it on my lower back, reviewers report that the Zyllion has helped them with neck pain, sore thighs and other overworked muscles. It’s wonderful to use after a particularly strenuous workout or a long flight (once those are safe, that is). Some shoppers even bought an extra massager to keep in their office or car.

“I'm writing this review because I am about to buy my ninth one,” one reviewer raved. “This makes the perfect present for family, friends, coworkers ... really whoever you are buying this for will love you for it! And so will their family members that try it out. It's really addicting to use. I'm typically running mine on a daily basis for a couple hours at a time. It also worked great with the car adapter during a long road trip — although I think I would be too relaxed to use this while driving!”

“Maybe my best Amazon purchase of the year!!” another happy shopper noted. “Bought it for my husband for Christmas but everyone in our family fights over it. The massage pressure is perfect and the heat option takes it over the top! We love that you can use it on different areas of your body. It is convenient in size, making it easy to store and pull out for use. You can use it in your car, in a chair, couch, bed, etc.”

Bottom line? I’ve been using this nearly every day before bed, and it’s my favorite part of my night routine — that is, when my cat doesn’t fall asleep on the warm massage nodes.

$58 with coupon $100 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

