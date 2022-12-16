Ready for New Year guests? Zwilling and Henckels steak knives are up to 70% off

Dinner is served! Save big on these knife sets from Henckels and Zwillings. (Photo: Amazon)

It's time to start envisioning a new you in the new year. Is inviting friends or family over for long dinners something you want to do more often in 2023 now that everyone is vaccinated and boosted? I don't know about you, but there are a few things that disappeared over the past couple of years — namely, my steak knives. If you're in the same boat or you need a few extra table settings this year, Amazon has steak knives from top brands like Zwilling and Henckles for as much as 72% off! It's a rare sale on these brands.

Zwilling is known for its chef-quality knives, and these are top-notch. They're forged (cut and pounded out) from a single piece of stainless steel — that means on top of being razor-sharp, they're going to last a very long time. They also come in a black presentation box for storage.

"I have been a fan of Zwilling knives since my Army tour in Germany," reported a five-star fan. "This steak knife set is no disappointment. I am pleased that these have a good solid feel to them and maintain the Zwilling tradition of quality. My wife was very pleased to receive them as a gift."

HENCKELS Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 This 15-piece set comes with every blade you need to pull off cooking and serving any dish you can imagine, plus steak knives! $130 at Amazon

If you want more than just steak knives then this Henckels 15-piece set is a great option, especially now that it's 60% off. This is an incredible bargain if you're in the market for a whole new set of knives. In this set, you get just about everything you need to help you whip up the perfect meal including an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 3-inch paring knife and steak knives.

"Absolutely amazing set of knives!" wrote one of 11,000+ rave reviewers. "Bought them for my husband who loves cooking, I’ve bought a lot of different knife sets and these are hands down the best! He saw the brand being used on Hell’s Kitchen so he asked for them, these fit perfectly in both our hands, easy to clean/sharpen, and great quality!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

