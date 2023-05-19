I'm the worst at staying hydrated, but this fruity-fresh water bottle makes it fun

Confession: I hate drinking water. I think it's boring, and unless it's 90-plus degrees outside, I literally never think about pouring myself a glass. At least, that used to be the case, until the ingenious Zulay Fruit Infusion Water Bottle made its way into my life. I've always known that staying hydrated is important, but it's really tough to force yourself to guzzle H2O when you have absolutely no desire to. That said, this nifty product gives my water the boost of flavor I crave, and I couldn't recommend it more — hence this shamelessly glowing review.

They say opposites attract, and when it comes to water consumption, I've found that to be true. My husband is an absolute water fiend, and was horrified when he realized how little of it I'd been drinking. So for my birthday last year, he bought me the Zulay Fruit Infusion Water Bottle in hopes that it would improve my hydration habits. (Let's face it, this gift was as much for him as it was for me!)

I accepted it with a playful eye roll, but I was actually eager to see if it would change my relationship with water for the better. As someone who's prone to getting migraines, I'd been told that staying hydrated could help ward off my debilitating headaches as well as improve my energy levels throughout the day. It was worth a shot!

Initial impressions

The first thing I noticed about this 34-ounce bottle was how sturdy it felt. It's made of food-grade, shatter-resistant (BPA-free!) Tritan plastic, and I appreciated that my small, clumsy hands would have no problem holding onto it, thanks to its side grips.

Another plus is that it has time markers printed on one side to help you track your hourly water intake — an especially important feature for someone who doesn't naturally gravitate towards hydration! Plus, its flip-top lid helps protect the mouthpiece, and it comes with an insulated sleeve and handy carry handle as well.

We all know that cleaning water bottles can be a huge pain — luckily, this one is top-rack-dishwasher-safe, though it also includes a cleaning brush if you prefer to do it by hand. In terms of aesthetics, my husband went for the classic black design, which goes with everything, but it's also available in six bright hues if you want a pop of color!

Fill 'er up

As per its name, what sets this water bottle apart from the rest is its slotted compartment, which can be filled with the produce of your choice to infuse the water with all-natural flavor. All you do is slice your fruit into small pieces, place them into the tube, screw on the lid and place it in the bottle. From there, fill it with water, screw on the cap and you're good to go.

I cook and bake a lot, and I often have leftover lemon scraps. This fruit-infuser gives me the perfect use for them, and I've also used clementines and strawberry tops — you can add whatever you'd like!

Who knew my H2O-loathing self would ever fall in love with a water bottle? (Photo: Britt Ross/Yahoo)

Testing it out

Once my fruit was submerged, I took a sip and was pleasantly surprised to find that the water did indeed taste a lot more flavorful than straight from the tap. "I could get used to this!" I thought to myself, chugging a bit more. If all it took was adding some sliced-up citrus to my water, I'd have no problem staying hydrated from here on out.

If you've ever had "spa water," i.e. fancy water infused with cucumber and the like, it reminded be of that, but amped up. The flavor was more potent, and I think it's because this bottle's design is such that the fruit isn't just floating to the top or sinking to the bottom. It's more evenly dispersed, which helps infuse the water more quickly as well. The slots on the filter are also just the right size — large enough to let those juices out, but small enough to trap seeds and pulp in.

Oh, and did it pass the flip test? I'm happy to report that, upon turning it upside down, not a single drop leaked out, so yes, it passed with flying colors. I've also thrown it in my bag countless times now, and never have I experienced a single spill.

Needless to say, it was love at first sip. What I'd originally considered to be a tongue-in-cheek gift from my spouse wound up becoming something I use on the daily, and my body (and taste buds!) are ever so grateful.

What the masses are saying

I'm not the only fan of the Zulay Fruit Infusion Water Bottle — in fact, over 6,400 Amazon shoppers were so impressed that they gave it a perfect five-star rating.

"It really helps me achieve my hydration goals!" raved an enthusiastic reviewer. "It is a great conversation starter. My coworkers comment that 'it looks so refreshing' and ask me where I got it. It’s easy to hold, clean and doesn’t leak. Great product!"

"This water bottle is my new best friend!" exclaimed a happy user. "Really, I don’t leave the house without it. It’s helping me drink more water and I love that I can use all the parts of a fruit to flavor my water, no waste! The bottle is easy to clean and the handle is perfect for when you have your hands full."

"So far it’s the best I have ever purchased!" gushed a fan. "It keeps my water cold throughout the day, thanks to the sleeve, and my fruit stays in the infusion tube with ease.... This is the only water bottle I’ve ever purchased that not only has a leakproof lid but is also dishwasher-safe.... I’ve had the bottle tip over in the car, and when I get to my destination, no leaks!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.