Whip up cappuccinos with this popular milk frother — on sale for $10
As someone who writes about home products for a living, I’ve tested my fair share of kitchen gadgets, and my favorite purchase last year was, surprisingly, the least expensive item I bought: the Zulay Milk Frother. If you love starting the day with a cappuccino — extra foam, please! — this small yet mighty tool will make your morning. Oh, and right now it's on sale for as low as $10 (that's 41% off) on Amazon.
Zulay Milk Frother
You'll be able to make barista-level lattes and cappuccinos at home, thanks to this affordable gadget.
This handheld frother has taken my morning coffee to the next level — and I think you'll agree. In just seconds, you'll be able to transform any type of milk into the thick and creamy foam needed for your lattes and cappuccinos. I also use it to make matcha tea, as I found it’s so much easier (and faster) to use than a traditional matcha whisk. The electric whisk is even useful for making protein drinks or pre-workout beverages as it combines the powder and liquids much better than stirring or shaker bottles do.
I love how easy it is to clean — something any busy person will find to be a relief! All you have to do is rinse it with warm water and wipe it down with a towel. And it runs on two AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about keeping it charged. I’ve had it for a few months now and still haven’t had to swap out the batteries yet, which is a bonus!
And I’m not the only one who is a fan! Over 51,500 Amazon shoppers are just as obsessed with the handheld gadget as I am. “This is a great frother for the price! I bought this to froth milk for my lattes and I love it. It is so easy to use and clean,” raved one.
Another called it their “favorite kitchen tool” before adding, “I use it for pre-workout, powder greens and protein drinks every single day. Blends amazing and is so quick and easy.” Others love the handheld frother so much they’ve bought multiples. One wrote, “I’ve purchased one for home, work, travel and friends … proof enough for my obsession?!”
Perhaps my favorite part, the frother actually saves me money. With a one-time purchase of $10, I’ve been able to make barista-worthy beverages from the comfort of home — which has definitely curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks, saving me hundreds of dollars in the long run. If you're looking for an affordable way to enjoy delicious lattes at home, this is it.
Zulay Milk Frother
This handheld tool transforms milk into creamy foam in a matter of seconds.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$12$20Save $8 with coupon
Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$18Save $8
Car Cache Purse Holder for Car$10$27Save $17 with coupon
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$37$45Save $8 with coupon
Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher$8$13Save $5
Vacuums
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum$483$600Save $117
Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$180$700Save $520
Iminso Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner$50$200Save $150
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$18$33Save $14 with code
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$150$200Save $50 with coupon
Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum$150$250Save $100
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$124$180Save $56 with coupon
ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$180Save $70 with coupon
Kitchen
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$130$345Save $215
Whall 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster$35$140Save $105 with coupon
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories$12$30Save $18
Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths for Kitchen$21$25Save $4
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine$100$185Save $85
MicoYang Silicone Dish Drying Mat$13$23Save $10
Home
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack$50$100Save $50
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10 with coupon
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack$14$33Save $19 with coupon
Aqua Leisure Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock & Pool Float$10$13Save $3
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover$25$32Save $7
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$30$42Save $12
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows$22$36Save $14 with coupon
CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set$28$40Save $12 with coupon
Yankee Candle Juicy Citrus & Sea Salt Scented 22 oz. Candle$21$31Save $10