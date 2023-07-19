Whip up cappuccinos with this popular milk frother — on sale for $10

As someone who writes about home products for a living, I’ve tested my fair share of kitchen gadgets, and my favorite purchase last year was, surprisingly, the least expensive item I bought: the Zulay Milk Frother. If you love starting the day with a cappuccino — extra foam, please! — this small yet mighty tool will make your morning. Oh, and right now it's on sale for as low as $10 (that's 41% off) on Amazon.

This handheld frother has taken my morning coffee to the next level — and I think you'll agree. In just seconds, you'll be able to transform any type of milk into the thick and creamy foam needed for your lattes and cappuccinos. I also use it to make matcha tea, as I found it’s so much easier (and faster) to use than a traditional matcha whisk. The electric whisk is even useful for making protein drinks or pre-workout beverages as it combines the powder and liquids much better than stirring or shaker bottles do.

I love how easy it is to clean — something any busy person will find to be a relief! All you have to do is rinse it with warm water and wipe it down with a towel. And it runs on two AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about keeping it charged. I’ve had it for a few months now and still haven’t had to swap out the batteries yet, which is a bonus!

Over 51,500 Amazon shoppers are fans of the handheld frother, too. (Photo: Amazon/Getty)

And I’m not the only one who is a fan! Over 51,500 Amazon shoppers are just as obsessed with the handheld gadget as I am. “This is a great frother for the price! I bought this to froth milk for my lattes and I love it. It is so easy to use and clean,” raved one.

Another called it their “favorite kitchen tool” before adding, “I use it for pre-workout, powder greens and protein drinks every single day. Blends amazing and is so quick and easy.” Others love the handheld frother so much they’ve bought multiples. One wrote, “I’ve purchased one for home, work, travel and friends … proof enough for my obsession?!”

Perhaps my favorite part, the frother actually saves me money. With a one-time purchase of $10, I’ve been able to make barista-worthy beverages from the comfort of home — which has definitely curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks, saving me hundreds of dollars in the long run. If you're looking for an affordable way to enjoy delicious lattes at home, this is it.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

