This $5 motion-activated toilet light is 'perfect for late nights' — grab it while it's 50% off
Brighten up that bathroom while you do your business.
Turning on the bathroom light in the middle of the night can be jarring. What should be a quick, bleary-eyed trip turns into you waking up completely and struggling to fall back asleep — or at least that's how it works for us. What if you had a nightlight that did the trick without burning a ton of energy? The ZSZT Toilet Light might be exactly what you're looking for — and now that it's $5, it's a great buy for yourself or as a stocking stuffer for a lucky loo-goer.
This motion-activated nightlight turns on when you come within 6 feet of it, and automatically shuts off 110 seconds after it no longer detects motion.
Why is this a good deal?
You can't put a price on a good night's sleep, and this gadget makes it much easier to tackle those 3am potty breaks without blinding you with harsh fluorescents. Right now, the nightlight is over 50% off at $5 — that's an all-time low price.
Why do I need this?
This is a really neat gadget. If you come within 6.5 feet of it, the light automatically turns on, and it'll turn itself off when you leave. It knows to not activate during the day, so you can expect a long lifespan on a single set of batteries.
It's like a party in the bathroom! There are eight colors to choose from, and you can even set it to rotate between different tones. They're all easy on the eyes and not too bright, so they're a lot friendlier to your sleep-adjusted eyes than the vanity light in your bathroom. Bonus: The colors make it appealing to kids learning to potty train and can help make a dark bathroom seem a little less scary.
It's a snap to install, with a flexible arm that clips around the side of the bowl — no extra hardware is needed. It's equally easy to remove for cleaning. This is a clutch purchase for anyone with a significant other — you won't have to worry about waking up your partner during those middle-of-the-night trips.
What reviewers say
"Perfect for late nights," one reviewer raved. "This works like a charm; no need to click on the light in the middle of the night and stun your eyes. It's bright enough to get things done!"
"Greatest bathroom accessory ever!" another fan said. "Pitch dark is how I like my room and in the middle of the night, I do NOT want to turn on any lights. It was waking me up every time. The motion detection is good, light is not too bright as to wake me. It's autopilot without a mess. It's easy to adjust for any size toilet."
"Great color change and great novelty gift at an affordable price," another user said, with one gripe: "Needs a suction cup to keep in place as it moves all over when lifting seat."
With eight different colors to cycle through, this nightlight can be customized to suit your tastes and match your decor!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
JBL Tune Wireless Headphones$25$50Save $25
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200$249Save $49
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$30Save $13
Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$20$40Save $20 with coupon
CXK Wireless Earbuds$16$51Save $35 with coupon
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$150$169Save $19
Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds$23$50Save $27 with coupon
Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones$279$379Save $100
TVs and home entertainment
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$70$120Save $50
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$120$200Save $80
Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV$90$150Save $60
Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV$190$250Save $60
Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV$310$450Save $140
Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV$270$520Save $250
TCL 65-Inch Fire TV$400$530Save $130
Tablets and tech
Amazon Fire TV Stick$20$40Save $20
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
ApoloSign 15.6-Inch Laptop$330$1,200Save $870
Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker$38$130Save $92
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation)$40$90Save $50
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus$115$180Save $65
Iniu Wireless Charger$16$27Save $11
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$220$350Save $130
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$849$999Save $150
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$399$449Save $50