This $5 motion-activated toilet light is 'perfect for late nights' — grab it while it's 50% off

Turning on the bathroom light in the middle of the night can be jarring. What should be a quick, bleary-eyed trip turns into you waking up completely and struggling to fall back asleep — or at least that's how it works for us. What if you had a nightlight that did the trick without burning a ton of energy? The ZSZT Toilet Light might be exactly what you're looking for — and now that it's $5, it's a great buy for yourself or as a stocking stuffer for a lucky loo-goer.

Why is this a good deal?

You can't put a price on a good night's sleep, and this gadget makes it much easier to tackle those 3am potty breaks without blinding you with harsh fluorescents. Right now, the nightlight is over 50% off at $5 — that's an all-time low price.

Why do I need this?

This is a really neat gadget. If you come within 6.5 feet of it, the light automatically turns on, and it'll turn itself off when you leave. It knows to not activate during the day, so you can expect a long lifespan on a single set of batteries.

It's like a party in the bathroom! There are eight colors to choose from, and you can even set it to rotate between different tones. They're all easy on the eyes and not too bright, so they're a lot friendlier to your sleep-adjusted eyes than the vanity light in your bathroom. Bonus: The colors make it appealing to kids learning to potty train and can help make a dark bathroom seem a little less scary.

It's a snap to install, with a flexible arm that clips around the side of the bowl — no extra hardware is needed. It's equally easy to remove for cleaning. This is a clutch purchase for anyone with a significant other — you won't have to worry about waking up your partner during those middle-of-the-night trips.

This toilet light cuts down on nighttime bathroom accidents — and accidental wake-ups. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Perfect for late nights," one reviewer raved. "This works like a charm; no need to click on the light in the middle of the night and stun your eyes. It's bright enough to get things done!"

"Greatest bathroom accessory ever!" another fan said. "Pitch dark is how I like my room and in the middle of the night, I do NOT want to turn on any lights. It was waking me up every time. The motion detection is good, light is not too bright as to wake me. It's autopilot without a mess. It's easy to adjust for any size toilet."

"Great color change and great novelty gift at an affordable price," another user said, with one gripe: "Needs a suction cup to keep in place as it moves all over when lifting seat."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

