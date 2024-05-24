Zoomies and beer: Dog park and bar coming to Westfield

Crate Escapes, a dog park and bar, is expected to open at 18595 Carousel Lane, just south of Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, in late 2024 or early 2025.

Dog lovers in Hamilton County will soon have a new place where they can eat, drink and hang out with their pets.

Construction on Crate Escapes, a dog park and bar, began with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday evening.

The business will be located at 18595 Carousel Lane, just south of Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. It is expected to open late this year or early in 2025.

“This will be a place where the dogs can get their zoomies out and everyone can have a good time,” said Meg Schaffer, owner and CEO of Crate Escapes.

Once completed, the 8,000 square foot building will include a full-service bar and two counter-service restaurants. About 3,000 square feet will be dedicated to an indoor, off-leash dog park.

A rendering of the dog park and bar Crate Escapes.

Crate Escapes will also have 1.5 acres of an outdoor, fully-fenced dog park with play equipment. The outdoor area will include a second bar, patio and stage.

The business will be membership based and staffed with employees making sure the dogs get along and messes are cleaned up.

Schaffer has worked as a dog trainer and with marine mammals at the Indianapolis Zoo. She was ready to work with animals again after spending the last several years running her own photography business.

Schaffer and her brother-in-law brainstormed the concept for Crate Escapes.

“We both love dogs,” Schaffer said. “The idea morphed into what it is now little by little. Then we found out there's places like this all around the country. We just don't have any here in Indiana yet and not many in the Midwest.”

