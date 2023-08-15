Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship, in their own words

Zooey Deschanel, 42, and Jonathan Scott, 44, are officially engaged — and fans can't get enough of the couple's love story.

After meeting while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" in 2019, the "Elf" actor and the HGTV star announced that they bought a house together in June 2020.

Speaking to TODAY, Scott said they bought the house with their prospective kids in mind. The "New Girl" actor is already mom to her two kids, Elsie, 7, and Charli, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” Scott told TODAY in April. “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

Scott flirted with Deschanel 'so bad' when they met on 'Carpool Karaoke'

In 2019, the pair filmed an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" alongside Scott's twin brother, Drew Scott, and Deschanel's sister, Emily Deschanel, also an actor.

Scott posted a selfie on Instagram of both sibling sets in the "Carpool Karaoke" car in August 2019.

In a June interview with Bustle, Scott said he "flirted" with Deschanel "so bad" that production "had to edit it down."

Scott elaborated on their meet-cute in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of "Drew + Jonathan Reveal" magazine.

"I obviously knew about her, but the onscreen experience isn’t the same thing as in real life. From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice," he wrote.

Scott said he admired how much Deschanel loves her hometown of Los Angeles. Even though the Vancouver-born developer didn't consider himself an “L.A. guy" at first, Deschanel showed him another side of their shared city.

"The more she showed me her Los Angeles — the parks she went to growing up, the neighborhoods where she made memories with her closest friends — the more I found myself in love with an Angeleno, and with L.A., too," he wrote.

Deschanel thought Scott ghosted her shortly after they met

After meeting on "Carpool Karaoke," Scott and Deschanel exchanged numbers, but she didn't hear from Scott until a few days later because he went on a horseback riding trip to the Rocky Mountains and didn't have any phone service.

Since she was left in the dark, Deschanel thought Scott had ghosted her. However, that wasn't the case.

“The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me,” Scott told Bustle. “She was like, ‘Oh, this guy likes me.’ And we’ve literally talked every single day since. It’s been the best three years of my life.”

Deschanel ended her marriage with Jacob Pechenik in Sept. 2019

On September 6, 2019, Deschanel and Pechenik announced that they were splitting up after four years of marriage.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," they said in a statement provided to TODAY. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The "500 Days of Summer" star was previously wed to Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012, per People.

A few days later, amid rumors of Scott and Deschanel dating, Scott told Us Weekly he was dating someone, but did not identify the person.

“I am seeing someone,” he said at the time. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Scott and Deschanel went Instagram official in Oct. 2019

Deschanel and Scott went Instagram official in October 2019, posting the same picture of themselves at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

In the snap, Scott holds Deschanel in his arms. They're surrounded by a group of people in Halloween costumes. Next to them are Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan.

"So much fun last night," Scott captioned the photo. "That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me!"

A few days later, the pair attended Drew and Phan’s Halloween-themed wedding dressed as Batman and Catwoman.

Scott and Deschanel comment on their 'first red carpet together'

In November 2019, Deschanel and Scott made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

At the event, they confirmed to People that this was the time they walked the red carpet together.

Scott said he spent quarantine with the 'perfect person'

Deschanel and Scott quarantined together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to People about the experience, Scott said said he was "quarantined with the perfect person." According to Scott, Deschanel is an "amazing cook" who kept their house "constantly filled with music."

Deschanel also proved that she's quite the hairdresser when she tended to his tresses in quarantine. “She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job,” Scott told People. “Better than I think the salon could do it.”

“I’m blown away, it’s really been wonderful,” he continued. “I think we’re just taking it one day at a time here and it’s a crazy thing nobody would have predicted. But I’m glad that I’m with somebody that I love, and somebody who’s so talented.”

Scott and Deschanel bought a house together in 2020

In June 2020, Deschanel finalized her divorce from Pechenik, per People. In December of 2021, she and her beau announced that they bought a home together.

On Instagram, Scott called it their “forever” home. He shared more details about how they came to find the house in an issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine.

“It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House," he wrote.

The HGTV star revealed the 1938 Georgian-style house was designed by Gerard Colcord, a popular California architect.

Since then, they've embarked on a renovation process (including building a playful green-themed kitchen). “Our tastes are very similar, so I knew that it would actually be pretty straightforward for us to work together on (the renovation),” Scott told TODAY.

They celebrated their third anniversary at a magic castle

For their third anniversary, Scott and Deschanel headed to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles, a place where magicians and magic-lovers gather for performances.

Scott posted photos of the celebration on Instagram. In one picture, they're joined by "Saved By the Bell" alum and professional magician Ed Alonzo.

“Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it’s already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life. @zooeydeschanel you make everything better 🥰 and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood 😉,” Scott captioned the gallery.

Scott and Deschanel get engaged in August 2023

The two announced Aug. 14 that they were engaged, sharing a selfie with the stunning ring on Instagram and writing, "Forever starts now!!!"

Before their engagement, Scott told TODAY that fans would constantly ask him when he'd pop the question to Deschanel.

“No matter what I post (on Instagram), I could post a picture of a delicious meal on social media, the first comment will always be, ‘When you putting a ring on that?’” Scott said.

