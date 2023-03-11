'I look 7 years younger': The popular Zombie Mask is down to $17 at Amazon, today only

Daydreaming about having tighter skin? How about smaller pores? We're always on the lookout for beauty products that can help get back that youthful bounce. Right now, Amazon has a deal on a mask that shoppers swear by to temporarily give your skin its spring back. The Zombie Pack from Skin 1004 is down to $17 from $90 — that's over 80% off! But the offer is only good 'til midnight!

SKIN1004 Skin 1004 Zombie Pack $17 $90 Save $73 This one-step skin-tightening mask uses a aloe and egg albumen to tighten, brighten and moisturize your face.

The Zombie Pack from Skin 1004 is an eight-in-one firming mask that promises to reduce lines and wrinkles, give your skin a lift while brightening and balancing your complexion. The main ingredient is albumen which is found in egg whites and packed with protein. It also contains centella asiatica to hydrate your skin and aloe vera to soothe it.

It comes in a powder and you mix it with a liquid that activates the mask. You then brush it onto your skin and let it do its work for fifteen minutes. It dries and cracks, but because it’s clear, you start to look like a zombie. Then just wash it off with warm water to reveal tight, glowing skin.

This popular mask is 80% off, today only. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this mask — it’s garnered over 6,000 five-star reviews so-far.

"Holy crap," shared a shocked shopper. "I look 7 years younger. Get 👏 this 👏 mask 👏 now!

"My skin looks and feels like I just had a spa facial for a fraction of the cost," shared a five-star fan. "My skin feels so soft and smooth after using this and my pores are tighter. My face just feels tighter and I have a lovely glow."

"I am a 55-year-old woman who enjoys skin care," reported a rave reviewer. "I use lots of different products. This is a keeper! This is a fun product to use. It leaves my skin feeling so soft and shiny and clean."

"Talking about egg on your face? This 'stuff' is awesome," wrote another beauty enthusiast. "It dries quickly within the 10-15 minute leave-on time, it tightens so fast it scared me, yet my face felt wonderful after."

