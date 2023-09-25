Your new fall staple is here: This shacket is just $24 (nearly 40% off) today

What is it?

It can be tricky to dress for fall weather. Don't wear enough and you run the risk of being chilly; Wear too much and you'll roast. That's where a shacket comes in. This shirt-jacket combo gives you that just-right level of warmth for cooler fall days without being too toasty. Just for today, the popular Zolucky shacket is just $24 at Amazon — that's nearly 35% off!

Why is it a good deal?

Shackets are hugely popular right now and, because of that, they can be pricey. Some shackets will cost you over $100. For $24, the Zolucky shacket is a total steal.

Why do I need this?

The Zolucky shacket is made from flannel for a cozy feel that aces that just-right level of warmth you need on a fall day. You can layer it over a T-shirt, pair it with a sweatshirt or just wear it as-is.

The shacket buttons down the front, allowing you to fasten it up when temperatures drop or wear it loose. It can even be tied around your waist on unseasonably warm days.

Choose from 43 different colors to find the look that's right for you. Heads up: Reviewers said it runs a little larger, so keep that in mind when making your choice.

The question is, which one will you choose? (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Fans rave about everything from the Zolucky shacket's warmth to how comfortable it feels on your body. "It’s soft and not bulky," said a happy customer. "It lays nicely, can be open in the front or buttoned up. It will be my fave item this fall."

A fellow satisfied shopper calls this "the perfect fall shacket." They added, "It's not too heavy, but not flimsy either. It is roomy and comfortable." The term "comfortable" comes up a lot, by the way.

"So comfortable," said a fan. "Looks cute with jeans or leggings. It was perfect to wear in cooler weather."

This shacket is only discounted today. Stock up while you still can!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.