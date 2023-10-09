Zoinks! Krispy Kreme’s New Halloween Collection Features A Familiar Face

Plus, score a free doughnut on October 31 when you show up in costume.

Jack-o’-lanterns have begun winking at us from every porch, paired with streamers of orange and black and faux cobwebs, much to the dismay of spiders we evict year-round. We’ve even been granted an October cold snap, getting us in the mood for the spookiest season of the year.

Halloween comes with all kinds of festive fun, including playful costumes, trick-or-treaters, and ghoulish grub. Every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the season with a collection of colorful Halloween doughnuts and, this year, their collection brings mystery and monsters to life alongside a familiar mystery-solving gang.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based doughnut chain just announced their first-ever collaboration with Scooby-Doo (and they got away with it, too—meddling kids aside). The collection plays off of the cartoon mystery classic, which first premiered in 1969, and features four limited-edition doughnuts that inspire all kinds of nostalgia. The pillowy-soft pastries are available individually or by the dozen in a custom Scooby-Doo “The Case of the Disappearing Doughnuts” box and are now available in-store and for pick-up or delivery. Here are the Scoob’tastic flavors:



Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and decorated with Scooby-Doo lime green icing swirls, orange cake batter buttercream, and a Scooby-Doo chocolate piece

Mystery Machine Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, decorated with Scooby-Doo lime green icing and a Mystery Machine chocolate piece

Spooky Monster Cookies N’ Kreme Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Oreo Cookies n’ Kreme filling, dipped in Scooby-Doo purple icing and decorated with Oreo pieces, black chocolate icing, and a Scooby-Doo monster chocolate piece

Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange icing and decorated with a spooky Halloween sprinkle blend

In addition to this Scoob-approved doughnut lineup, Krispy Kreme is also offering two other Halloween specials. First up: When you visit your local Krispy Kreme on Friday, October 13, you can celebrate this extra-spooky date with an Original Glazed dozen for 13 cents with the purchase of a regular-price dozen. Jinkies!

And, even better: If you wear a costume to Krispy Kreme (participating shops) on October 31, you can score a free doughnut of your choice—no tricks, and no purchase necessary.

As Scrappy-Doo would say: “Lemme at ‘em!”

