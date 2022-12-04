'What a stress-saver!' Amazon shoppers rave about these holiday decor organizers — and they're up to 35% off, today only

Save big on storage solutions for all your holiday gear. (Photo: Amazon)

Whipping out your holiday decorations for the year is an exciting time — but it's also a prime opportunity to realize that your holiday storage situation is a total mess. Lights are tangled, ornaments are everywhere...it's not good. Well, Amazon is here with a handy solution and amazing discount. Just for today, the retail giant has slashed prices up to 40 percent on holiday storage accessories from Zober. There's a wrapping paper organizer, light storage bag and even a zippered case to keep your ornaments in neat rows — and it's all on sale!

ZOBER Zober Large Christmas Ornament Storage Box $28 $35 Save $7 This ornament storage box is made with a non-woven, tera-proof material, has a dual zipper closure and can hold 128 ornaments. $28 at Amazon

Tossing your ornaments into any old box makes it tough to find the ones you want, and it raises the risk that something will break. The Zober Christmas Ornament Storage Box holds up to 64 ornaments, carefully separated by cardboard dividers. The box is made with a mix of heavy-duty cardboard and non-woven fabric and has a card slot so you can label what's inside. A handle on each side makes it easy to carry. Choose from festive colors, including red, green, gray and ivory.

"Wow, what a stress-saver and so convenient," a five-star fan said. "Wish I'd had one of these so many years ago. Just perfect."

ZOBER Zober Premium Wrapping Paper Storage Container $19 $30 Save $11 This duffle fits 18-20 standard rolls of wrapping paper, comes with interior pockets and fits neatly under the bed. $19 at Amazon

Wrapping paper is notoriously tough to store. It slips and slides everywhere, unraveling and creating a total mess. And, of course, all the trimmings can get all over the place. The Zober Premium Wrap Organizer puts everything in need little designated spots, so you can quickly and easily find what you're after. There are two huge compartments for the paper itself, along with spots for ribbon, pens, scissors, bows, tissue paper and bags — it's everything you need for next-level wrapping, all in one neatly organized spot! Pick between green, black and red shades.

"Perfect way to organize wrapping gift supplies! This is exactly what I was looking for! I had a vertical plastic tote for wrapping paper but it just took up too much space," a happy customer said. "I had a separate tote for bows and then tissue paper, gift bags and tags were scattered. I love that I have everything in one place and it slides under my bed out of sight! My favorite part is the little Velcro divider at the end. I moved it to the center so the long 40” rolls have room and it makes the perfect spot for bows and little gift boxes."

