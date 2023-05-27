These top-rated earbuds are 'worth every penny and then some' — save 75%

We live in a golden age of earbud-ery. There are models of all sizes, shapes, colors and capabilities out there. And it's easy to lazily adopt a "Well, the most expensive ones must be the best ones" attitude. But don't, because every once in a while a pair comes along that marries primo performance with a bargain-basement price. These Ziuty Wireless Earbuds are not only comfy-cozy in almost any ear, but they also boast some really amazing features. Plus, right now Amazon slashed the price on them for Memorial Day — they're just $15 with the on-page coupon— down from $60!

Digital power display

The coolest feature of these earbuds is the real-time readout on the front of the case. It's just so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is left in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud.

Easy to use

In addition to more innovative features like the LED display, these earbuds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs, and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Ziuty might call it "half in-ear mode," but make no mistake: It's absolutely transparency mode. You'll be able to hear your tunes, but not at such a volume that it drowns out something like a subway announcement.

These Ziuty earbuds deliver excellent sound quality at a budget-friendly price. (Photo: Amazon)

They're also water-resistant, so you can get in a great workout or a walk in the rain without much worry. (You probably don't want to shower with them, though.) They also pair easily with devices like your phone or tablet, and you can be up to 15 feet away from them before you start hearing static.

"These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.

50-hour battery life? Not quite

OK, I do have one quibble: The Amazon page says it has 50 hours of battery life, but that's only if you alternate between one earbud and the other. The truth is, the case can recharge the battery five times, and each earbud contains five hours on its own. If you're like most people and use both earbuds, you can expect a maximum of about 30 hours of playback. Of course, that's more than enough for most days, unless you're on a really long flight.

"I love that it has a screen to show how much battery life remains, on one charge the battery lasted me all week listening a few hours a day. The headphones are very comfortable and stay in your ear during activities without worry of them falling out and getting lost, the carrying case is also very comfortable in your pocket you don't even notice it's there," said one listener. "The noise canceling is great even at mid to low volumes it still does a wonderful job at staying clear and blocking out any outside noise. I'm thinking about getting a second pair for my girlfriend, and probably more pairs in the future for gifts, I can't recommend these headphones enough!"

