We live in a golden age of earbud-ery. There are models of all sizes, shapes, colors and capabilities out there. And it's easy to lazily adopt a "Well, the most expensive ones must be the best ones" attitude. But don't, because every once in a while a pair comes along that marries primo performance with a bargain-basement price. These Ziuty Wireless Earbuds are not only these comfy-cozy in almost any ear, but they also boast some really amazing features. Oh, and they're over $100 off right now.

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $19 $130 Save $111 with $8 coupon With smart controls on par with Apple's version, a water-resistant build, and a case that's designed specifically to fit comfortably in your pocket, these earbuds are the whole package. $19 at Amazon

Digital power display

The coolest feature of these earbuds is the real-time readout on the front of the case. It's just so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is left in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud.

Easy to use

In addition to more innovative features like the LED display, these earbuds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs, and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Ziuty might call it "half in-ear mode," but make no mistake: It's absolutely transparency mode. You'll be able to hear your tunes, but not at such a volume that it drowns out something like a subway announcement.

These Ziuty earbuds deliver excellent sound quality at a budget-friendly price. (Photo: Amazon)

They're also water-resistant, so you can get in a great workout or a walk in the rain without much worry. (You probably don't want to shower with them, though.) They also pair easily with devices like your phone or tablet, and you can move to around 15 feet away before you start hearing static.

"These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.

50-hour battery life? Not quite

OK, I do have one quibble: The Amazon page says it has 50 hours of battery life, but that's only if you alternate between one earbud and the other. The truth is, the case can recharge the battery five times, and each earbud contains five hours on its own. If you're like most people and use both earbuds, you can expect a maximum of about 30 hours of playback. Of course, that's more than enough for most days, unless you're on a really long flight.

"The sound is great, I use them for Audible books. I can wear them for hours, so comfortable and never hurt my ears. Noise canceling is good but none truly cancel surrounding noise completely. Three sizes of silicone ear adapters for great fit," said one listener. "First charge they ran 5 days! I usually only wear one at time, but they switch to dual pods easily. Easy to pair with my Android phone. Good mic, able to take calls easily with better sound than without."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

