Zip Trip: What to check out at the 18th and Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you haven’t explored all the history 18th and Vine has to offer, we’ve got a look at just some of what this district offers.

18th and Vine is a neighborhood with rich history and culture about 2 miles east of downtown Kansas City. People from all backgrounds migrated to Kansas City seeking better jobs and a new way of life. It quickly became the heart of Kansas City’s black business.

18th and Vine was and still is important to the evolution of jazz music. Hence the jazz references you see all over the district. Music clubs were blossoming at the time, leading to the creation of Kansas City Jazz.

The district is also the birthplace of the Negro Leagues baseball league.

In February 1920, black team owners convened at a YMCA in Kansas City at 18th and the Paseo to discuss the prospect of a new pro baseball league. The Negro Leagues were then born.

You can now see that history in the 18th and Vine district at the Negro Leagues Museum.

From baseball to barbecue, bebop jazz, and more. There are many reasons for you to take a trip to 18th and Vine

