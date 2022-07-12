Amazon's top-selling mattress has 95K five-star fans and is only $349 for Prime Day

What makes this Prime Day more spectacular than any Prime Day before? The retail climate: With a cumulative $45 billion in overstock, retailers are super-motivated to move merch. And that means bigger, better savings — on bigger, better items!

Let's talk mattresses! Top-selling Zinus memory-foam mattresses are priced to move, in all sizes. Amazon shoppers rave about these mattresses; one model has more than 95K five-star fans! We even found a king-size for just $347, which is bonkers.

Sleep in comfort, wake up refreshed — and watch your whole life improve. Shipping is free!

Zinus Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress $349 $369 Save $20 $349 at Amazon We know a lot of you are rocking queen-size beds, and you're the luckiest of all because right now the 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is only $349. If that price isn't enough to convince you, check out the user reviews — people love this mattress. It's racked up over 95,000 five-star ratings!

Zinus Zinus 14-Inch Support Plus Hybrid Mattress $383 $550 Save $167 $383 at Amazon Like a really thick mattress? You're in luck, because this Zinus mattress offers a whopping 14 inches of support. The hybrid mattress features coils and pocket innersprings for support and motion isolation. It also has a firm feel, making it perfect for people with back issues.

Zinus Zinus 12-Inch Euro Top Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress $343 $369 Save $26 $343 at Amazon This mattress — down to just $343 for a queen-size — has a lot to offer. It features iCoil pocket springs that are individually wrapped for a comfy-yet-supportive feel. And it’s made of layers that are specially designed to keep you supportive and pain-free while you slumber: 1.25 inches of soft comfort foam, 2.5 inches of durable high-density foam and 7.5 inches of motion-isolating iCoil pocket springs with a quilted, microfiber top.

Zinus Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress $463 $629 Save $166 $463 at Amazon This memory foam mattress is infused with green tea and charcoal to guarantee freshness and keep your bedding from becoming stinky over time. A breathable knit cover lends extra softness.

Zinus Zinus 10-Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress $269 $329 Save $60 $269 at Amazon This mattress offers up plenty of support to help you sleep well at night. Enjoy two inches of plush microfiber and foam on top, 1.5 inches of conforming memory foam, two inches of soft comfort foam, and 4.5 inches of durable, high-density base support foam.

