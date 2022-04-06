'Woke up without pain!': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling mattress is down to $285 for a queen-size
There’s a lot people are willing to put up with, but an uncomfortable mattress shouldn’t be one of them. That said, it takes time, effort and, you know, money to upgrade your old mattress into something more comfy.
You won't have to worry about the latter when you shop for one of these bestselling Zinus mattresses, though — the memory-foam cushions are super affordable, no matter what size bed you're outfitting. We even found a king-size for just $347, which is bonkers.
Zinus 8 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
We know a lot of you are rocking queen-size beds, and you're the luckiest of all because right now the 8 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is only $285, down from $344. If that price isn't enough to convince you, check out the user reviews — people love this mattress. It's racked up almost 87,000 five-star ratings!
Shoppers call it a "great" mattress with "good support and great cushioning at the same time." One happy sleeper reports: "I wake up without pain! No back pain or soreness from sleeping in the same position all night. BEST MATTRESS EVER!"
All ages are smitten, with one dad saying, "This is a great mattress, I bought it for my son who can be pretty picky about the mattress he sleeps on and as soon as we put it on his bed he laid down and fell right asleep."
Still not convinced that something so affordable could be so good? Take it from this customer, who says: "Still love my bed a year and change later. Way more comfortable than my $2,000 dollar bed before." Wow!
Zinus 12 Inch Euro Top Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress
This mattress — just $372 for a queen-size — has a lot to offer. It features iCoil pocket springs that are individually wrapped for a comfy-yet-supportive feel. And it’s made of layers that are specially designed to keep you supportive and pain-free while you slumber: 1.25 inches of soft comfort foam, 2.5 inches of durable high-density foam and 7.5 inches of motion-isolating iCoil pocket springs with a quilted, microfiber top.
It’s OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it stacks up to Europe’s highest standards and is free of harmful substances. The hybrid mattress comes rolled up — just let it expand for a few minutes and you’re good to go.
Online reviewers swear by the Euro Top Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress. “This mattress is perfect,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The mattress is not too soft or too hard, just perfect. I would say it’s very true to a medium plush feel. Sort of molds to your body but I don’t find it difficult to get in and out of bed. This could very well compare to expensive mattresses.”
$372 for a queen-size at Amazon
Zinus Italian Made 12 Inch Olive Oil Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress
This mattress features premium pocketed springs, olive oil-infused foam and a soft quilted cover for a comfy, cozy feel. It features a whopping four inches of cushy foam, along with 8-inch pocket springs to help stabilize you while you sleep.
People rave about this mattress. “Great for my back issues. Sleep like a baby,” one wrote. “The edge support is awesome. I am normally a hot sleeper and so far no problems,” another said.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
