Give your wardrobe a cozy upgrade — this top-rated waffle-knit cardigan is on sale for $39

What is it?

A warm, cozy cardigan is a thing of beauty — no wonder Taylor Swift wrote a song about it — but finding the perfect thickness, length and color to throw over your shoulders on a nippy fall day is easier said than done. That's why we're losing our heads over the fact that the top-rated Zesica long-sleeve open-front cardigan is now on sale. It truly is a gift from the sweater gods, so keep on scrolling and get your "Add to Cart" finger ready. The color options are amazing, and if you're in the mood, you can grab a few to get your fall shopping done. Luckily, you don't have to spend a fortune on a chest full of new sweaters because Zesica's cardigan is on sale for just $39 with an on-page coupon, down from $60 — that's over 30% in savings.

Why is it a good deal?

Now that fall is here, there are plenty of sweater options. Most will set up back $80, so finding a good cardi that you can wear every day at this price is kind of magical. If you haven't updated your collection, you'll likely want to have a variety of selections that range from lightweight to heavier for late fall into winter.

Why do I need this?

Over 6,400 five-star reviewers agree: This must be the comfy, versatile cardi T-Swift is singing about. The Zesica long-sleeve soft knit cardigan's popularity comes from just how versatile it is.

Use it for an added layer when you're indoors and need a bit more warmth or wear it out paired with a cute T-shirt and jeans — it's perfectly suited for both indoor and outdoor life. The open front makes for a breezy, flowy fit, and the sweater itself is nice and long for added warmth. You'll even get two roomy side pockets to put your phone or wallet in when you pop out to do some quick errands. Simply put, it's a great transitional staple to have in your closet, and with 35 colors and sizes ranging from S to XXL, you're sure to find something that matches your taste.

Funny, isn't it, that it was Taylor Swift who sang a song about this clothing item, not Cardi B. Irony! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Many reviewers are not only impressed by the overall quality but also how easily this cardigan can transition into a more dressy-casual look.

One five-star reviewer wrote, "I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of this sweater. I wanted a navy sweater to wear around the house to pair with all my cozies. Working from home video call tip — a sweater magically makes you look dressier than a sweatshirt! This sweater was good quality. I was most impressed with the softness — not scratchy while still looking higher quality. I wash this and put it in the dryer on a lower heat. I'd say it's not thick and chunky, but definitely would not describe as lightweight. The navy color that I got is very deep, almost black."

Another five-star reviewer noted that she received many compliments after ordering this cardigan: "[It's] well made and fits perfectly. I don’t like my sweaters tight and this is comfy without being baggy. Very pretty weave and the color I chose goes perfectly with a wide variety of blue jeans and leggings."

"I received my first one as a gift and promptly went and bought one in another color," said this repeat customer. "It layers perfectly for cooler spring/fall days and evenings and goes comfortably over another shirt for winter wear. So cute and covers just below my bottom with a flattering curve. Even my partner likes this on me!"

Quick tip: "This sweater isn’t designed for serious warmth and is fairly lightweight," a shopper shared. "It is cute and flattering, though. The color and sizing were as expected."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

