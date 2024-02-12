Zendaya's Futuristic 3D Printed Dress Wraps Around Her Torso Like a Corkscrew

Zendaya's red-carpet looks have always been cool, but her Dune: Part Two press tour wardrobe in particular has showcased some of the best innovative techniques in fashion today.

Take the frosty white Maison Alaïa look she wore during a Parisian photocall this morning, for example. The eye-catching piece, which just debuted on the house's Fall 2024 runway a few weeks ago, was 3D printed with wool in order to create the structured bodice that wraps around the actor's chest, forming the shape of a corkscrew. It spirals down into a floor-grazing asymmetrical skirt, with one thigh-high leg slit placed at one side. She opted for a clean finish for the look, eschewing jewelry entirely and instead capping it off with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps.

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Zendaya's costar Timothée Chalamet was also present at today's photocall, where he similarly took the opportunity to show off his personal flair via head-to-toe Bottega Veneta. He wore a black long-sleeved turtleneck tucked into a pair of slick snakeskin pants in a dark umber shade.

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

In the lead-up to the release of the second installment of the sci-fi series, Zendaya and longtime stylist Law Roach have teamed up to roll out a streak of fantastical futuristic looks.

It began in Mexico City with a complex knotted dress designed by Torishéju Dumi, which featured swaths of red, black, and gray fabric wrapped around circular shapes to form an almost dystopia-esque gown. The Emmy winner then continued to up the ante with her next photocall look: a custom Bottega Veneta set that included an underboob-baring turtleneck and a leather-trim wool skirt.

You Might Also Like