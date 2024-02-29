Zendaya’s Premiere Dress Features The Most Daring Cutout The Red Carpet Has Ever Seen



Zendaya is no stranger to bold fashion. The entirety of her Dune: Part Two press tour has been littered with standout style moments, whether that has meant pulling out a gobsmacking archival outfit or wearing fresh-off-the-runway looks.

At the film’s New York City premiere Sunday night, the star turned heads again in another sci-fi-inspired ensemble, this time courtesy of Stéphane Rolland’s Spring/Summer 2024 couture collection.

Her long-sleeved white gown featured a pointed-pronged cutout that extended from the center of her torso down nearly to the tops of her knees. Golden half-circles, evocative of a sky full of suns and planets, hung all around the last foot or so of the dress, down to the hemline.

For bling, the Bulgari ambassador whipped out diamond-and-emerald encrusted High Jewelry Serpenti earrings and rings from the luxury brand. She capped off the look with Jimmy Choo shoes, which weren’t visible in photos underneath her sweeping ivory dress.

For the Dune sequel’s press tour, Zendaya has been working with her close friend and longtime stylist Law Roach to curate a futuristic wardrobe that honors the film franchise’s visually rich mythos. Roach described their sartorial approach in an early-February interview with Harper’s Bazaar: “I think of it as method dressing, kind of like method acting.”

Other major fashion moments Zendaya has recently pulled off include a vintage Mugler chrome suit of armor, a Balmain set that resembled a literal sand dune, and a glitchy glow-in-the-dark skirt suit from Givenchy by Alexander McQueen.

