Zendaya Nails Business Casual Dressing While Playing Basketball With Tom Holland

There's no such thing as overdressed when it comes to Zendaya.

On August 25, Hollywood it-couple Zendaya and Tom Holland played basketball with a group of California students to support the non-profit sports organization Hoopbus. Okay, Zendaya wasn't actually supposed to do much playing, which is probably why she was dressed in a blue and white striped button-down and a pair of straight-leg khaki pants. Hey, at least she was wearing tennis shoes with the business casual look!

“I just came to say hi to all of you and see your beautiful faces—and let’s have a great time playing basketball,” Zendaya told the group of Oakland students in an Instagram video shared by one local coach. “Well, I’m not going to play basketball, because I haven’t played basketball since I was young. We’re not gonna do that because I might twist an ankle."

However, Zendaya's basketball ban was quickly broken when she assisted athlete Elvin Rodriguez with a dunk. “@zendaya with the Lob !😮‍💨,” Rodriguez captioned his own Instagram video from the event. While he was obviously praising her basketball skills, I would like to point out that her recently refreshed lob haircut was also on point.

Don't worry, Spider-Man also got in on the action. Over on Zendaya's Instagram Story, Holland could be seen dribbling a basketball while wearing a Hoopbus t-shirt. In another video shared by the Instagram account Regular Hoops, the 27-year-old actor was taught how to spin a basketball on one finger.

Instagram/@Zendaya

Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and, despite being warned not to date by a Sony movie exec, were linked romantically by July 2021. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya recently told Elle in an August 23 interview. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.” Thankfully, that includes basketball dates for a good cause!

