Zendaya Looks Regal in an Outrageously Cool Black Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week has officially begun, and Zendaya is getting us all excited about the haute couture goodies to come with her front-row outfit at the Schiaparelli show.

The Emmy-winning actor turned heads with her arrival at the house’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, where she walked up the steps of the venue in a majestic black gown that evoked the glamour of Old Hollywood. The piece featured a clingy black jersey turtleneck top, with sleeves dotted by twisted fabric studs from the shoulders to the wrists, tucked into a glossy inky-black column skirt. It featured a draping detail at the waist that coiled into a long, dramatic train, which flowed out behind her. A center leg slit at the back of the skirt revealed the Euphoria star was wearing knee-high black mesh socks with a pair of black stiletto pumps, as well.

The monochromatic outfit wasn’t the only new look Zendaya debuted: The Dune star kicked it up a notch by also showing off a new hairdo—her signature dark brown locks transformed by choppy microbangs, which framed her forehead and amplified the futuristic vibe of the ensemble.

The actor also debuted a major look at last fall’s Paris Fashion Week, when she attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 show. At the time, she wore a white dress with a sultry zipper detail at the center, with the leaf-shaped pull tabs strategically placed to form a plunging neckline and a high leg slit.

