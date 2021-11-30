Zendaya references 'Spider-Man' villain in stunning backless Roberto Cavalli gown with gold spine

Zendaya turns heads one again in stunning backless black gown by Roberto Cavalli, which gives nod to Spiderman Universe (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Zendaya is unstoppable.

On Monday, the 25-year-old actress hit the red carpet for the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony wearing a stunning black Roberto Cavalli backless gown accented with a gorgeous gold spine. Not only was the look breathtaking, but it was also a nod to an infamous villain from the Spider-Man franchise, Doctor Octopus, who is known for the four metal tentacle-like protrusions from his back.

A Zendaya fan page on Instagram noted the reference sharing a side-by-side photo of the actress and Doctor Octopus writing, "SHE STARTED OFF WAY TOO STRONG I MIGHT PASS OUT Zendaya as Dr. Octopus but make it fashion Villain Zendaya embodiment." The Spider-Man: No Way Home star herself liked the post and shared it on her Instagram Stories.

Zendaya reshared a fan photo of her dress on her Instagram Stories (Photo: Instagram)

Countless other fans had a lot to say about the fashion icon's look.

"She gave what needed to be gave," a commenter wrote.

"TO QUOTE THE QUEEN HERSELF - THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING!!!!" A user declared.

"Understood the assignment," someone added.

"Let us breathe woman," a fan said.

Monday's event was also Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland's red carpet debut as a couple. Previously, the pair had done what they could to keep the relationship private until a paparazzi photo emerged of them kissing in a car over the summer.

Holland recently told GQ that he was reluctant to talk about his relationship with the actress. Zendaya said the publishing of the photos felt "confusing and invasive."

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," she said. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

